(From left) Denise Byrne (Hospice), Karen Hartis (Farmers), John Porteus (Farmers store manager), Jessica Meade (Hospice), Joseph Hudson (Farmers), and Jonathan Hagger (Rotorua Hospice chief executive) at the local cheque presentation. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Hospices across the country were overwhelmed by the generous support of Farmers stores and customers in the lead-up to Christmas, and Rotorua Hospice was amazed by the local result.

More than 15,000 limited-edition Christmas baubles were sold nationwide in the annual Farmers Christmas Campaign, with Farmers donating the full $10 from every purchase. Farmers customers were also able to donate via a Tree of Remembrance placed in each store, with 100 per cent of the donations from your local store going to your local hospice.

The 2022 annual Farmers Christmas Campaign raised more than $905,000 for hospices nationwide.

For the people of Rotorua, the donation of $32,909.22 will enable Rotorua Community Hospice to continue to provide palliative care services to the community free of charge. This will ensure its clinical team can do what it does best - supporting our patients where they feel most comfortable.

Rotorua Community Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger says once again Farmers staff have been incredible ambassadors for the hospice, not only helping to raise funds but also helping the community to better understand the work it does.

“The awareness-raising that comes from partnering with Farmers is invaluable. The enthusiasm and commitment from all staff and the people of Rotorua have contributed to this amazing result, thank you so much.”

Wayne Naylor, Te Kahu Pairuri o Aotearoa / Hospice New Zealand chief executive, says, “I am once again amazed by the generosity of Farmers customers and the incredible support of Farmers stores and staff in helping to keep hospice care available and free for all those who need it, especially at a time when financial uncertainly is affecting so many people and businesses.

“The Farmers Christmas Charity Campaign brings much-needed financial support to the hospices in the same community that raised the funds. To know that over $900,000 has been raised through donations and the sale of the special Christmas bauble is just incredible and we are extremely grateful.”

Now in its ninth year, the Farmers Christmas Campaign has raised in full nearly $7 million, helping to ensure anyone with a life-limiting illness can access hospice care, so they can live life well until the end.

Michael Power, the chief financial officer of Farmers, says, “At Farmers we are extremely proud of the amount raised during our Christmas hospice campaign through a combined effort and generous donations made by our customers, our staff, and our business.

“Farmers has been at the heart of New Zealand communities for over 110 years. We are delighted to make a positive difference in our communities through our long-standing relationship with Hospice.”