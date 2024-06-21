Four Fire and Emergency vehicles and three ambulances were dispatched to State Highway 1 at Ātiamuri this afternoon.

Four Fire and Emergency vehicles and three ambulances were dispatched to State Highway 1 at Ātiamuri this afternoon after a medical event was initially misreported as a six-car crash.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were “thinking the worst” after being told there were “six cars” involved in a crash.

“We responded [with crews] from Tokoroa and Taupō,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said four appliances were sent to the scene.

“We went all the way out there.”

But the spokesperson said it turned out crews were misinformed and their services were not needed.

When asked about the incident and the misunderstanding, a police spokesperson confirmed there had been a false alarm.

“It appears this is the case,” the spokesperson said.

“The information I have suggests someone had potentially suffered a medical event and received medical care, so you might want to seek further specifics from St John.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said “an incident” on SH1 in Ātiamuri was reported at 1.46pm.

“We responded with three ambulances.”





The spokesperson said one patient was treated and transported to Taupō Hospital in a moderate condition.

The New Zealand Transport Agency reported a crash via a social media alert at 2.05pm.

“Reports of a crash on SH1 just north of Ohakuri Rd, in the Atiamuri area between Tokoroa and Taupo,” the alert said.

“Please follow directions of response crews in the area. Delays in the area are likely. A road closure is possible and diversions may be required.”

An hour later, NZTA’s social media reported the crash had been cleared.

“Allow extra time for residual delays to ease.”

Waikato Rescue Helicopter has been contacted for comment.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.