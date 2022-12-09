Police have been called to two separate crashes in Taupō. Photo / File

Police have been called to two separate crashes in Taupō. Photo / File

Five people have been injured after a car and bus collided on State Highway 1, Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was in Wairakei and police were notified about 2.13pm.

The crash was about 1.4km north of the Wairakei Drive roundabout.

A St John spokeswoman said five patients with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

Two of them were taken to a Taupō medical centre for further assessment.

Three ambulances and a manager responded to the scene.

The road was being cleared at about 4pm.

Emergency services also attended a crash about 2pm on SH5 at Aratiatia Rd in Wairakei, where a vehicle flipped onto its roof. No injuries were reported.

In Rotorua, one person was transported to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Hamurana at about 3.10pm.

A police spokesman said one person was transported to hospital but the injuries were not known.