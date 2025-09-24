Rotorua was one of the early adopters of the programme, spurred by the case of Mabel Jamieson, who went missing in 2006.

Fox became involved through her role with Alzheimer’s Rotorua; Ralston through her role in Land Search and Rescue.

Finding clients for pendants was easy with Fox’s links, and as the reputation of the programme grew it expanded to include younger people with conditions that put them at risk of going missing.

WanderSearch administers pendants that can be used to help find people who have a cognitive impairment and the potential to wander.

About a third of those with pendants were under 15 years old.

For Ralston, seeing the reassurance the pendants gave family and caregivers, especially parents, had been the real satisfaction.

“It seems a little thing, but it makes such a huge difference.”

Fox agreed it was that impact that kept her involved, with the programme a natural segue to her role with working with Alzheimer’s patients and their families.

“Our connections in the community meant we knew who could benefit.

“It was very personal. I still remember the first pendant I gave out and the response of the family, it was just a load off that they now didn’t have to do this alone.”

Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson described the pair as the “backbone” of the programme and said the recognition was fitting for the incredible contribution they had made.

“At one stage, Rotorua had the highest number of WanderSearch devices to population percentage anywhere in New Zealand and that’s a real testament to the work they put in.”

Wilson said it was difficult to measure just how many hours of searching had been saved thanks to the programme, as the impact was immeasurable.

“It has undoubtedly saved lives.”

Elaine and Gaal’s citation

In recognition of the many years of service and dedication to the WanderSearch Programme in Rotorua.

Through the establishment and ongoing management of the WanderSearch Rotorua Charitable Trust and supporting those who are at risk of going missing with the pendants, your work has helped Police save countless hours of search time, reuniting missing people with their families quicker.

This, along with the reassurance the programme provides, has been invaluable to Police and Land Search and Rescue, and has undoubtedly saved lives.

On behalf of New Zealand Police, thank you for your dedication and commitment to the programme, and the many years of service.

- Story by NZ Police Ten One Magazine