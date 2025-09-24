WanderSearch stalwarts Gaal Ralston (centre left) and Elaine Fox with Bay of Plenty District Commander Tim Anderson and Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell.
It’s been described as a safety net for the vulnerable – and now two Rotorua women have been recognised for the important role they’ve played in supporting families through WanderSearch.
Elaine Fox and Gaal Ralston have been the backbone behind the charitable trust, which administers pendants that can be usedto help find people who have a cognitive impairment and the potential to wander, such as some people with dementia, neurodivergence or disability.
Between them they’ve volunteered hundreds of hours of support with the administration, co-ordination and upkeep of the programme.
Now they’ve been recognised for their instrumental role and awarded a District Commander’s Certificate of Appreciation for their service and dedication to the programme.
The pair stepped down at the end of last year as Land Search and Rescue took over running WanderSearch.
In recognition of the many years of service and dedication to the WanderSearch Programme in Rotorua.
Through the establishment and ongoing management of the WanderSearch Rotorua Charitable Trust and supporting those who are at risk of going missing with the pendants, your work has helped Police save countless hours of search time, reuniting missing people with their families quicker.
This, along with the reassurance the programme provides, has been invaluable to Police and Land Search and Rescue, and has undoubtedly saved lives.
On behalf of New Zealand Police, thank you for your dedication and commitment to the programme, and the many years of service.