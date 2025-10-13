MetService forecaster Alannah Burrows told the Herald the wet weather would continue across the North Island today.
“There will be some fronts pushing up north eastwards and they’re going to continue to cross the North Island,” she said.
“For a lot of areas, we’re seeing rain with heavy outbreaks at times.”
Burrows said the rain would begin to clear from the southeast in the second half of today.
New Zealand is set to experience a brief break in the unsettled weather tomorrow morning, before a new front begins to move up the South Island.