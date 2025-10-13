Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Eastern Bay of Plenty under orange rain warning as MetService forecasts downpours

The Bay of Plenty can expect heavy rain today, with the eastern part of the region under an orange warning.

MetService said the warning was in place until 5pm, with 90 to 120mm of rain and thunderstorms possible.

Rain eases to showers this afternoon for the rest of the region, clearing tonight.

A heavy rain warning for Tongariro National Park and Taupō is set to expire at 10am.