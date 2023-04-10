Rotorua's Eat Streat precinct on a previous bustling evening. Photo / Supplied

A pumping Easter weekend in Rotorua is expected to have a “hugely significant” impact on the local economy post-Covid-19 and amid a cost of living crisis.

Rotorua’s accommodation was at near capacity for the long weekend and the streets and events were packed with people having an “amazing” time.

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard said the pools, and the city, had enjoyed “a really solid weekend”.

“It’s fantastic to see that Kiwis still regard us as a great place to visit - both the spa, and the city,” he said.

Taljaard said he was encouraged to see the continued increase in international visitors “back to the city” and frequenting businesses still emerging from Covid-19.

“Obviously I’m pleased the spa has been busy but really, I’m pleased the town has been just as busy. Everybody benefits.

“That’s probably the thing I’m more happy about, to be honest.”

Chief executive of Polynesian Spa Gert Taljaard. Photo / Supplied

Previous Easter weekends had been tinged with uncertainty for many local businesses and more recently affordability has been a concern. However, the weekend just gone was “a big relief”, Taljaard said.

“We all know what’s happened, as far as domestic spending is concerned, with disposable income. The last few months, that picture has changed drastically. Hopefully, Kiwis still see a way to come visit and enjoy a long weekend, notwithstanding that things are a bit tougher.”

Peer Jensen, who owns aMazeme in Paradise Valley, said this year’s children’s Easter egg hunt had been a success due to the “wonderful” weather.

Jensen said about 130 bags for children to fill up were handed out on Sunday.

Before the event he had bought hundreds of dollars’ worth of chocolate, he said.

”I can’t complain because the weather was fine. If it had been raining it would be less than half. Fine weather makes all the difference. It is quite a simple equation.”

Sikh Parade Nagar Kirtan. Photo / Andrew Warner

The good weather also contributed to the city’s first Sikh Parade Nagar Kirtan on Saturday.

Sikh Sangat NZ Trust secretary Sukhpreet Singh said on the weekend that hundreds of people joined in on festivities with some travelling from Auckland, Taupo, Tauranga and as far as Invercargill.

“The environment was really perfect, it was amazing.”

Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said with visitor accommodation close to full capacity over the weekend “we know that the impact on our economy will be hugely significant”.

“Forward-looking accommodation data also tells that demand is continuing for the rest of the school holiday period which is great news for our tourism and hospitality industry, who are set to benefit from the influx of visitors,” Wilson said.

“We know that many businesses have been extremely busy such as the Redwoods Treewalk where people were lined up at times, for more than an hour. Food and beverage operators at the lakefront have told us that this Easter weekend has been much busier for them compared to Easter weekend 2022.”

Wilson also said it had consistently heard feedback that Rotorua delivered an amazing experience unlike anywhere else.

“As locals, it is really important that we all recognise the part we have to play to build upon this narrative and help to amplify stories about all of the amazing people and places that make Rotorua the wonderful city that it is.”

- Additional reporting Emma Houpt

The Redwoods come to life at night. Photo / Redwoods Treewalk















