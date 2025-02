GeoNet said the quake struck 40km northwest of Te Araroa at 1.27pm. Photo / GeoNet

GeoNet said the quake struck 40km northwest of Te Araroa at 1.27pm. Photo / GeoNet

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake has struck off the East Cape.

GeoNet said the quake struck 40km northwest of Te Araroa at 1.27pm at a depth of 73km.

The agency said the quake caused “light shaking” and there have been 82 reports of people feeling it.

The quake was initially recorded as 4.4 magnitude but GeoNet has since upgraded it to 4.6.