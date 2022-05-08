Several earthquakes have been felt in the Eastern Bay of Plenty this morning.
At least four shakes have been felt in the Whakatane area with GeoNet recording the biggest at a 3.5 magnitude, 10km north of the town, at a depth of 4km at 8.10am.
The quake was initially recorded as a 4.3 but was soon downgraded.
A 3.0 magnitude was recorded at 5.27am in the same location, another 3.0 at 7.37am, and a 2.7 at 7.45am.
Residents have taken to social media describing the quakes with one person saying: "Another one just now!! Definitely felt and heard it."
Another described one as a "short sharp jolt".
More soon.