GeoNet have recorded several quakes in the Eastern Bay this morning. Photo / NZME

GeoNet have recorded several quakes in the Eastern Bay this morning. Photo / NZME

Several earthquakes have been felt in the Eastern Bay of Plenty this morning.

At least four shakes have been felt in the Whakatane area with GeoNet recording the biggest at a 3.5 magnitude, 10km north of the town, at a depth of 4km at 8.10am.

The quake was initially recorded as a 4.3 but was soon downgraded.

A 3.0 magnitude was recorded at 5.27am in the same location, another 3.0 at 7.37am, and a 2.7 at 7.45am.

Residents have taken to social media describing the quakes with one person saying: "Another one just now!! Definitely felt and heard it."

Another described one as a "short sharp jolt".

More soon.