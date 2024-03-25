Police arrested four Bay of Plenty youths after an incident in Auckland overnight.

Four Bay of Plenty youths aged 12 to 15 have been apprehended by police in Auckland after their stolen vehicle was tracked by the Eagle helicopter and spiked on the motorway.

The youths were arrested today in Counties Manukau following a fleeing-driver incident that started in Hillsborough, according to a police statement.

Auckland City West area commander Inspector Alisse Robertson said police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle travelling on State Highway 20 around 4.15am.

“Eagle, the Police Air Support Unit, sighted the vehicle travelling south and inquiries soon established the vehicle had been stolen from an address in Rotorua.”

Robertson said the vehicle sped off after occupants noticed police.

Robertson said police did not pursue, however, the Eagle continued to monitor the vehicle as it continued south.

Officers laid spikes on the motorway at the Bombay Hills.

“The vehicle exited the motorway at Mercer and eventually came to a stop on McLean St.”

Three occupants of the vehicle were arrested at the scene. A fourth fled but was found a short time later and also arrested.

Robertson said while this was a great result, it was “very lucky no one was injured”.

At times, the vehicle was observed to be reaching almost twice the posted speed limit, which was just putting lives at risk,” she said.

“For those who choose to engage in this type of behaviour, our message is clear: Police will continue to make arrests and hold those offenders to account.”







