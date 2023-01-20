There will be no holding back during the finals of the TWS World Invitation Superstocks at Paradise Valley Speedway tonight. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

There will be no holding back during the finals of the TWS World Invitation Superstocks at Paradise Valley Speedway tonight. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

Twenty drivers are set to hit the track at Rotorua’s Paradise Valley Speedway before a roaring crowd of thousands to compete for the championship title tonight.

At the start of this week’s competition, a record 155 drivers from across New Zealand had signed up to race.

Five drivers from overseas were also in the competition, making a record-breaking total of 160 drivers in the running for the championship.

Paradise Valley Speedway secretary Sonja Hickey said the TWS World 240s Invitation Superstock Championships was an event “every speedway enthusiast has been waiting for all year”.

“We have competitors from Great Britain and the Netherlands coming to try to win this coveted title,” Hickey said.

Thousands of fans pack out the Paradise Valley Speedway for the TWS World 240s championship each year. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

Hickey said spectators would not be disappointed.

“There will be a lot of cars going really fast. This is super stock racing. It’s a great sport the whole family will enjoy.”

Last night five groups of drivers competed in three races. The top four from each group qualified for tonight’s final.

The 2022 TWS World 240s champions podium Peter Bengston (left), Jason Long and Mitch Vickery. Photo / Supplied

Malcolm Ngatai from Christchurch had just flown in when he spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend yesterday.

“This competition gives me a chance to race people from around the country and around the world. It also gives me an opportunity to race in England at the world finals which I’ve done twice.”

Ngatai has been stock car racing for about 28 years. For 20 of those years, he has made his way up to the Paradise Valley Speedway for the TWS World 240s.

“It’s a very tight little track, very unique.”

Every year the TWS World 240s event draws thousands of fans and spectators to Rotorua. In 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic, the crowds were estimated to number 5000-6000 on the Friday and more than 8000 on the Saturday.

What you need to know to watch tonight’s races:

Gate Entry Prices:

Adults: $35

Child/Senior: $15

Family: $80

Reserved Seating Through Eventfinda

Adults: $40

Child/Senior: $20

Family: N/A

Entry Details:

A child is 16 years and under unless they have a student pass.

A family pass is two adults and up to four children 5 - 16 years; under 5s are free.