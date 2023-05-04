Double Shot to bring a blend of percussions to Rotorua in concert

The musical duo Double Shot is formed by Yoshiko Tsuruta (marimba, percussion) and Jeremy Fitzsimons (vibraphone, percussion).

Musical duo Double Shot is bringing a 100 per cent percussion-based concert to Rotorua, exploring a wide range of genres with a blend of percussions.

Chamber Music Rotorua is proud to present Double Shot in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand.

The duo, formed by Yoshiko Tsuruta (marimba, percussion) and Jeremy Fitzsimons (vibraphone, percussion) will bring their lively programme to St John’s Church on Friday, May 19 at 7.30pm.

Formed in 2015, Double Shot combine marimba and vibraphone with a colourful array of percussive instruments.

Their bright repertoire is filled with upbeat crowd-pleasers by contemporary composers such as New Zealander John Psathas’ Muisca, brilliantly arranged by Omar Carmenates, and Steve Reich’s Nagoya Marimbas.

While Alyssa Weinberg’s Table Talk enables the pair to bring household objects into the percussive mix, Michael Taylor’s Rhapsody allows them to playfully move through an eclectic combination of styles and moods, blending influences from classical, tango, heavy metal, and funk music.

The latter half of the duo’s programme is dedicated to Claude Debussy’s whimsical ballet score La boite a joujoux (The Toy Box). Based on Andre Helle’s children’s tale and arranged for Double Shot by Yoshiko Tsuruta, the piece tells its story through the characteristic leitmotivs of a toy soldier, a pretty doll, and a foolish polichinelle.

Japanese-born percussionist Tsuruta’s repertoire includes her own arrangements through which she explores the expressive possibilities of her instrument, the marimba.

As a soloist, she performed the world premiere of Gareth Farr’s marimba concerto and in 2021 she recorded John Psathas’ Djinn with Orchestra Wellington.

She also regularly appears with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and the Auckland Philarmonia Orchestra. She is a graduate of the New Zealand School of Music, Wellington, and the Anton Bruckner Privatuniversitat, Austria, where she completed her master’s degree in percussion performance.

Jeremy Fitzsimons graduated from Victoria University of Wellington with a bachelor of music degree in 1995. A Fulbright Scholarship took him to Chicago in the United States where he received his master’s (1997) and performance certificate (1998) from Northwestern University.

He was a founding member and director of percussion group Strike from 1993 through 2003, and has toured throughout New Zealand with several chamber ensembles.

He has recorded Farr’s marimba music, Tangaroa, and played on Psathas’ Fragments, both on the Morrison Music Trust label. He is principal percussionist with Orchestra Wellington, and appears with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra while pursuing various chamber and solo projects.

Chamber Music Rotorua hosts five concerts of international quality in various venues around town each year. To become a member and receive discounted tickets, or to reserve seats for this concert or any other events, email: secretary@rotoruamusic.org.nz .

The details

- What: Chamber Music Rotorua presents Double Shot concert

- When: Friday, May 19, 7.30pm

- Where: St John’s Church, 44 Victoria St

- Tickets: Door sales available from 7pm at the venue, adults $35, students $15 (18 to 25 years), children free