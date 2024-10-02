Advertisement
DORA in Rotorua: Mobile learning centre in bus helping people access their health records online

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read
DORA (Digital On-Road Access) is a 39-year-old bus converted to a digital classroom which will be in several locations in Rotorua from October 14 to 18.

A mobile learning centre will be in Rotorua for a week giving locals a “great opportunity” to get help with accessing their health records online.

DORA (Digital On-Road Access) Te Waka Matihiko Hauora is a 39-year-old bus converted to a digital classroom which will be in several locations in Rotorua from October 14 to 18. No bookings are required.

A Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA) press release said Rotorua Library staff will be helping people learn about the benefits of accessing health records online such as booking a doctor’s appointment, ordering repeat prescriptions and accessing test results.

It said most medical practices in New Zealand offered an online health app to their patients, with many using Manage My Health, myindici 2.0 or Aero platforms.

However, it was up to individual medical practices to determine the scope of services that they can provide. Everyone was encouraged to check what their own GPs offer when they sign up.

Helping to make ‘informed decisions’

In a statement, Rotorua Area Primary Health Service chief executive Kirsten Stone said its priority was to empower everyone with the resources and knowledge to “take control” of their health.

“Easy access to health information and digital applications enables whānau to make informed decisions, stay connected with healthcare providers, and receive timely, appropriate care.

“By embracing digital solutions, we can improve health equity, enhance accessibility, and create a system that truly reflects and respects the unique needs of all our communities.”

Stone said it was a “great opportunity” for Rotorua residents to get more help accessing their health information online.

DORA’s visit is supported by DIAA, Rotorua Library and Rotorua Area Primary Health Service.

Rotorua Library staff will be offering technology support and helping people access health apps on DORA and on an ongoing basis.

DIAA operations director Laurence Zwimpfer said he was pleased to have the support of staff from local community organisations.

“We understand how important it is for everyone to have ongoing help with their digital technologies whenever they need it. So, for those who miss DORA’s brief visit, it is good to know that there are local organisations like the Library and the Koiora wellness hub that can provide ongoing help.”

DORA’s Rotorua itinerary

October 14 to 15: Jean Batten Square, in front of Te Aka Mauri, 1127 Haupapa St, Rotorua (10am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm)

October 16: Mokoia Community Association, 297 Vaughan Rd, Ōwhata (10am – 2pm)

October 17: Jean Batten Square, in front of Te Aka Mauri, 1127 Haupapa St, Rotorua (10am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm)

October 18: Linton Park Community Centre, 16 Kamahi Pl, Pukehangi (10am – 2pm)

