DORA (Digital On-Road Access) Te Waka Matihiko Hauora is a 39-year-old bus converted to a digital classroom which will be in several locations in Rotorua from October 14 to 18. No bookings are required.

A Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA) press release said Rotorua Library staff will be helping people learn about the benefits of accessing health records online such as booking a doctor’s appointment, ordering repeat prescriptions and accessing test results.

It said most medical practices in New Zealand offered an online health app to their patients, with many using Manage My Health, myindici 2.0 or Aero platforms.

However, it was up to individual medical practices to determine the scope of services that they can provide. Everyone was encouraged to check what their own GPs offer when they sign up.