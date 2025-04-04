Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Letters to the Editor

Trump and term rules, action needed on feral dog attacks, and Labour’s Green issue

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read

A possible third term for Donald Trump raises some alarm for a reader. Photo / Supplied

A possible third term for Donald Trump raises some alarm for a reader. Photo / Supplied

Letters to the Editor

Time in politics

It is with some alarm, although no real surprise, that I see that United States President Donald Trump is pursuing the possibility of a third term.

While I generally support his ideals and politics, this is an affront to the American people and a thumbing of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post