America, and many other democracies do, making it much harder to bully or control without resorting to arms.

‘If one should prevail against him, two will withstand him, and a three-fold cord is not quickly broken.’ Ecc 4:12.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

Call for action

Sonya Bateson’s well-written story (Mamaku sheep killed by dogs, Feb 21) is both sad and galling in the response it evokes, because none of the people affected did anything wrong, and none deserved the horror inflicted upon them.

Dog attack reports are so troubling because, in the hands of different writers, it’s the same story, over and over.

I can’t understand why there seems to me to be no effort to round up feral dogs and, if they aren’t traceable to a responsible owner, why they aren’t destroyed.

Recently while hiking in Scotland and the Shetlands, we saw signs in fields with grazing animals, stating that any dog found among them would be shot.

In New Zealand, we seem to accept incidents where roaming dogs - known and unknown - attack animals and people, yet run away to attack again.

It’s time to actually do something, other than sit on our hands and do nothing.

Barb Callaghan

Pāpāmoa

Hipkins changes tune

One minute Labour leader Chris Hipkins says that comments by Green Party MP Tamatha Paul over policing strategies were “stupid” and the next states they were “not helpful” after talking to Greens co-leader Marama Davidson.

Evidently, he came to the realisation that, if he has any chance of being re-elected at the next election, he will definitely need the Greens’ support.

Musical chairs? Let the beat go on.

Ian Doube

Rotorua





