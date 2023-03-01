Incident on Pukuatua St. Photo / Ben Fraser

Two people have been injured after separate incidents on Pukuatua St this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance responded to an incident on the street at 10.58am and a person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in moderate condition.

About thirty minutes later one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle responded to another incident on the street. One person was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition, he said.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a report of disorder at a Pukuatua Street address about 11am.

“Police are on scene working to speak with all individuals involved,” she said.

Separately, police were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian about 11.20am on the street.

She said there was “no information that suggests any connection between the two”.

A Pukutua St business owner said he witnessed a fight involving about five men.

He said about 30 minutes later and 60 metres down the road a woman was hit by a car.

A staff member from another Pukuatua St business said she could see one police car and two ambulances outside. One ambulance was partially blocking the road but traffic was moving, she said.

A reporter at the scene said a woman was lying on the road near where the previous incident took place.