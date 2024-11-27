Chairman Ryan Gray previously told Local Democracy Reporting the entire action-sports community was “thrilled the council listened” to its pleas.
Gray, and others from the trust, met with skatepark designer Acid NZ on Monday.
“The [trust] is stoked to be working with Acid NZ to design a modern, high-quality skatepark suitable for all skill levels including a street league style area, bowls and a dedicated roller-skating area for roller derby and other roller skate disciplines,” Gray said.
The Hamilton-based company designs and builds skateparks and has been involved in several recent skatepark projects including in Pāpāmoa, Tairua, Cambridge and Te Awamutu.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.