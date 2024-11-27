Chairman Ryan Gray previously told Local Democracy Reporting the entire action-sports community was “thrilled the council listened” to its pleas.

Gray, and others from the trust, met with skatepark designer Acid NZ on Monday.

“The [trust] is stoked to be working with Acid NZ to design a modern, high-quality skatepark suitable for all skill levels including a street league style area, bowls and a dedicated roller-skating area for roller derby and other roller skate disciplines,” Gray said.

The Hamilton-based company designs and builds skateparks and has been involved in several recent skatepark projects including in Pāpāmoa, Tairua, Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

A design brief was provided to Acid and style and concept designs were expected in the New Year so the community could have their say.

Gray said the trust’s vision was for a safe space which encouraged more people to get active, build community, and enable Rotorua to host major events and national competitions to “encourage progression and boost economic activity in our city”.

The Rotorua Action Sports Charitable Trust, a council representative and skatepark designer and builder Acid NZ met on Monday. Photo / Supplied

The geothermal activity at Kuirau Park would present challenges and the trust would be “seeking support” from an engineer before construction.

“However we are confident the positives of the site outweigh the challenges and a skatepark can be built that stands the test of time.”

Gray said the trust would continue talking with funders to reach the remaining $1.8 to $2.4 million needed before construction could begin.

Acid NZ owner-operator Anthony Leggett said he and the team were excited to partner with the trust to develop a “modern, progressive skate space”.

“It’s been a long journey for the local Rotorua skaters, and it’s really rad to see their dreams for a new park start to become a reality.”

The planned skatepark has had a rocky road to fruition with numerous starts and stops.

Councillors heard passionate pleas to save the project from the action sports community and family of late former councillor Charles Sturt, who advocated for the park’s development.

Last year’s submitters described the city’s existing skateparks as sunken concrete “death traps”, with concrete rougher than an “industrial cheese grater”. The council has said it maintains its facilities and removed deteriorated features.

Leah and Wayne Temara with their son Dante at the Rotorua skate park. Photo / Andrew Warner

At submission hearings, 14-year-old competitive skateboarder Dante Temara highlighted to councillors the difference between the existing Rotorua facility and others he visited.

The teen said a new park would help him progress and enhance his skills for competing overseas.

Temara said he has to leave his hometown to find a smooth surface to train on and he hoped a new multisport facility would allow him to compete on home turf.

One of New Zealand’s top roller derby athletes, Layla Robinson, urged the council to go ahead with the project and explained how the sport allowed her to conquer long-running issues with drugs and alcohol.

Existing roller facilities closed down over the years and the roller and artistic skating community now train in carparks.

Conversations about a new multisport skatepark for the inner city began in 2015.

The council pre-loaded the site, costing $94,000.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.