State Highway 1 Desert Rd is closed today for the recovery of a crashed truck.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the road would be closed on Monday between 7am and 4pm.

The full closure is required so a salvage team can winch the truck and trailer up a bank after it ran off the road on July 7, Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

For northbound traffic, turn left on to SH49, right on to SH4, right on to SH47, right on to SH41 and then left back on to SH1 at Tūrangi.

Reverse for southbound.

The detour will add at least 40 minutes to journey times.