Desert Rd is closed. Photo / NZME

The Desert Rd is closed this morning due to a truck stuck in icy conditions.

Police were called about 5.10am.

Motorists are advised to delay travel until the road can be cleared.

A heavy snow watch is in place for Tongariro National Park until 8am today.

MetService said snow was forecast to 500m with heavy falls above 700m where accumulations may approach warning criteria.