Police say they were notified of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Ford Rd and Sunset Rd in Mangakakahi just before 10pm. Photo / 123rf

The Defence Force was called in to dispose of a suspicious item in Rotorua overnight.

Police said they were notified of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Ford Rd and Sunset Rd in Mangakakahi just before 10pm.

An item of interest was found inside the vehicle by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

A police spokeswoman said the item was “yet to be disposed of”.

A witness said they saw someone abandon a vehicle, and saw police cordon off the area and knock on doors.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.












