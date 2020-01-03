Voyager 2023 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

David Beck: Rotorua sportspeople to watch in 2020

David Beck
By
4 mins to read
Rotorua Boys' High School student Tuki Simpkins has signed an NRL contract with the North Queensland Cowboys. Photo / File

OPINION
Every year, Rotorua sportspeople punch above their weight and 2019 was no different. You get the feeling many of them are only just getting started. Here are sports reporter David Beck's 10 local individuals to

