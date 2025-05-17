Kiwi Caitlin Fielder dominates UTA50 at the Hoka Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB.
Daniel Jones and Caitlin Fielder won the UTA50 at Hoka Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB.
Jones finished in 4:01:19, leading Miguel Benitez by more than 10 minutes.
Fielder completed the course in 5:02:27, four minutes ahead of Alison Wilson.
Superstar runners Daniel Jones and Caitlin Fielder have dominated the UTA50 at Hoka Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB in the New South Wales Blue Mountains, powering to victory on their first visits to the iconic event.
Whakatāne-raised Jones crossed the line in 4:01:19 to win the men’s race while Rotorua local Fielder covered the 50km course in 5:02:27 to take the tape in the women’s event on Saturday.
Jones stood on the top step of the podium on his UTA debut, leading home Spain’s Miguel Benitez by more than 10 minutes with another Kiwi, Sam Rout, third.
“It’s a hard race, it’s my first time here over in Katoomba in the Blue Mountains, but it was awesome, such a beautiful day, a little muddy but absolutely beautiful views and I actually got to appreciate them today rather than being in the fog like the last couple of days,” Jones said.
“It started off pretty quick with everyone along the way and then I just tried to run my own race but I heard that Alison was closing in pretty hard in the end there which made me pretty panicky. I had a few moments along the way, I dropped my sunglasses in the waterfall, stopped and looked for them but they had shot off, it was cool out there though.”
Fielder enjoyed her first trip to UTA, including mixing it up with runners in the final stages of a 100 mile event.
“I was having a pretty good time up until the last 10k and then I felt like I chucked it and reversed a little bit. But honestly, it was really cool with all the Milers out there, just getting some encouragement from them and just also seeing how well they were going. It was just super motivating,” she said.
Thousands of runners are out on the Blue Mountains trails, with UTA50 and UTA100 starting on Saturday morning while UTAMiler athletes are continuing their 100 mile journey.