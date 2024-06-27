Rotorua Daily Post's Laura Smith is taking part in this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

Rotorua Daily Post reporter Laura Smith is taking part in this year’s Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. She shares her thoughts in the build-up to the August 17 event.

OPINION

Last week was all about mental prep - because if you hadn’t guessed, it’s actually quite hectic learning to dance for thousands.

The wonderful former competitor and former mental health nurse Liz Carrington took us through some of the ways we dancers can ease those pre-stage nerves, and I know I’m not alone in trying to implement them!

Each week brings us closer to show night, which is, of course, as exciting as it is scary.