Shannen Lunam and Jessica Millar speak to Paul Hickey from The Hits Rotorua about their dance journey.

Shannen Lunam

Shannen Lunam, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Why are you dancing?

The charity’s work is truly commendable so it’s the best feeling to be supporting a wonderful cause that does so much hard work in our amazing community.

What’s the experience been like so far?

Participating in the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice charity event has been a transformative journey for me. So far, it’s been a crazy, exhilarating, wild ride.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

Honestly, I’m so focused on getting all my steps right I don’t have time to think about what that will be like. I imagine I’ll be terrified. I’m the kind of person that if someone’s going to fall or have a wardrobe malfunction it’ll totally be me. So, watch this space and I’ll try and do it gracefully ... if I can’t manage graceful, it will at least be funny.

What is your dancing experience?

I think saying I have two left feet would be the understatement of the century. I have embraced this experience with gusto and a drive to win. Failing that, it will be memorable at the very least.

How would you describe your dance partner?

Jess, my partner, is fantastic. I’m so grateful that she and I have similar banter, we’re always having a joke and a massive laugh at the back of the training hall. She has the best energy!

What is your highlight of the process so far?

Hands down the best part so far has been meeting and sharing this experience with everyone involved. It’s such a supportive environment with everyone cheering on everyone else. It’s a special place to be that’s for sure. I feel like I also need to say that meeting Alex has been amazing, he is also a great support for everyone.

***

Jessica Millar

Jess Millar - Dancing for Hospice. Photo / Supplied

Why are you dancing?

I have heard so many amazing aspects about this event and it’s an amazing cause so when my mate suggested I do it I thought I love a challenge so why not and what a better organisation to help raise money for.

What’s the experience been like so far?

We are only 3-4 weeks in, and it’s been so fun, everyone is so kind and makes you feel comfortable even though we are probably all out of our comfort zones.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

Excited, nervous and a little bit sad this journey will be over as I’m really enjoying the process!

What is your dancing experience?

I did jazz and tap 20 years ago but I’ve not done any of this genre of dance before.

How would you describe your dance partner?

Bubbly, outgoing and dedicated! We get along really well.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

The dancing itself; I’m really enjoying learning ballroom.