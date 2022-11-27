Dairy owners set to stand in solidarity, the 'dangerous' Three Waters provision lawyers are calling out and healthcare pay parity in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Rotorua dairy owners who joined a nationwide “vigil” to pay tribute to slain Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel say it was important to make a stand.

Dairies nationwide closed their doors between 12.30pm and 2.30pm to protest what were considered insufficient Government measures to address crime following last week’s fatal stabbing.

It comes as the Government has announced a multi-million dollar package to tackle retail crime and reoffending. The package included a new $4 million fund to support councils in Auckland, Hamilton, and the Bay of Plenty with crime prevention programmes, a new fog cannon subsidy scheme, and an extension to the $6m Retail Crime Prevention fund to include aggravated robberies.

Patel, 34, was fatally stabbed last week following an alleged aggravated robbery at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. His funeral took place on Sunday.

Springfield Superette owner Raj Kumar was one of at least four dairy owners in Rotorua who took part in the nationwide vigil.

Kumar said while the closures were not imposed on anyone, he felt it was important to make a stand.

“Some of us were up in Auckland last week and we went to the vigil to pay our respects,” he said.

“When you lose somebody like Janak Patel, you feel for him and his family. He was a young person protecting his home. It was his right.”

“I think we should be closed for longer, like a whole day.”

He said the tragedy in Auckland had not come as a surprise.

“We are upset and gutted. Everybody has knots in their stomachs.”

Kumar said dairy owners wanted action.

“While we mark this vigil today, it shouldn’t be in vain.

“We don’t need data. Data is from the past. We want to know what is happening in the future.”

Milesh Kumar from Ngapuna dairy closed his store today as part of a protest against attacks on dairy owners. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fenton Park Dairy owner Milesh Kumar said the vigil was something that “needed to be done”.

“I’ve had so many robberies. It could have been me in place of Janak Patel.”

Milesh said crimes against dairy owners seemed to be happening more frequently, but no-one was being held to account.

“We have families to go home to.”

Milesh said all political parties needed to come to the table and propose solutions, and tougher laws were needed.

“This is a national problem.

“Times have changed, and the laws need to change with it.”

Eastside Foodmarket owner Jitesh Kumar called for harsher punishments for offenders and more protection for business owners.

“I don’t think that’s a big ask. This is just the start. Things are going to get worse.”

Jitesh said dairy workers did not want to “just sit there and get beaten up”.

“The people who do these crimes need to be exposed. They should be put on a website so we know who to look out for.”

Vamesh "Vim" Kumar from Ngapuna dairy closed his store today as part of a protest against attacks on dairy owners. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ngapuna Dairy owner Vimesh Kumar said he had closed his shop to show solidarity and support for Janak Patel and his family.

“Enough is enough.”

Vimesh said his heart went out to Patel’s family.

“A young family guy, and this happens? It’s not fair. I’m heartbroken.

“My wife and I were talking about how we couldn’t be without each other, and then you look at your kids and you think - the consequences would be heavy for us.”

Vimesh said criminals needed to be taught a lesson.

“They need to feel fear before they think of doing the crime.”

Dairy and Business Owners Group chairman Sunny Kaushal asked dairies to consider closing during the busy lunch hours to pay respect to Patel and others who had been killed, injured or robbed.

“We need to send a strong message out to the Government that enough is enough.”

Kaushal said he had asked dairy owners and workers to keep their actions respectful and dignified, but it was important to let the Government know “we are unhappy”.

“Our safety is very, very important. We need to feel safer. It is our fundamental right to be safe.”

“We are proud Kiwis, proud New Zealanders, and we want to be able to continue to look after our whānau and serve our communities.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said while youth crime rates were much lower than in the past, the risks and harm from ram-raids and other retail crime was “concerning communities and creating victims”.

“Shop owners and workers feel targeted. That’s unacceptable.”

Ardern said the new initiatives made up the “most significant crime prevention financial package in recent memory”.

The Government will also establish a new fog cannon subsidy scheme open to all small shops and dairies in New Zealand that want a fog cannon installed. Funding of $4000 will be available for each shop, and the shops will be able to have the fog cannon installed through an approved supplier.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said this will be the first time the fog cannon and ram-raid funds have operated at the same time.

An extra 455 fog cannons were expected to arrive before Christmas, he said.

“This adds to the 270 fog cannons that are currently in the country and have been allocated to affected shops.”

However, Hipkins said it was expected to take until next year for “the number of installations to start to ramp up.”

A Givealittle page has been set up for Patel’s family and has raised more than $65,000.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated robbery and murder following Patel’s death.

A second man, 42, was also arrested and has been charged with robbery. Both men were remanded in custody on Saturday.

A third person has also been charged with robbery. The 36-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.







