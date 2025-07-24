Singh and his team had also set up Daffodil Day stalls outside the restaurant and placed collection boxes on the counter.
“Last year, even the team’s tips went towards the cause. It’s something we’re proud to be part of.”
This year, Singh planned to expand the offering.
“Not everyone’s into curry, so we’ll be adding pizza from our Italian kitchen, Urban Gusto, too - something for everyone.”
The Cancer Society said Singh was a perfect example of how local businesses could get involved in ways that suited them.
Rotorua fundraising events specialist Tracey Curry said this kind of generosity was “what keeps our work going”.
“It’s not just about writing a cheque — we know times are tough. It’s about finding your own way to give, in a way that works for your business.
“Ray’s curry is now a part of Rotorua’s Daffodil Day story.”
This year, the Cancer Society was encouraging Bay of Plenty businesses to “paint it yellow” by decorating their premises, donating a portion of sales, or hosting a fundraiser in the lead-up to Daffodil Day on August 29.
Curry said one in three Kiwis would face cancer in their lifetime.
“By painting your business yellow, you’re showing that no one has to face it alone — and that our communities stand together with hope and support.”
Singh hoped other Rotorua businesses would get behind the cause.
“It doesn’t matter if your contribution is big or small ... We’re a small town, but if we all do what we can, it makes a big difference.”
To sign up as a volunteer, visit the Daffodil Day website.
