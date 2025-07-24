The owner of Rotorua’s Indian Star restaurant Ray Singh has been donating curries to Daffodil Day volunteers for the past 15 years. Photo / Supplied

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The owner of Rotorua’s Indian Star restaurant Ray Singh has been donating curries to Daffodil Day volunteers for the past 15 years. Photo / Supplied

For more than 15 years, Ray Singh, the owner of Rotorua’s Indian Star restaurant, has been giving back to his community.

Each Daffodil Day, Singh donates servings of his signature curry to feed the volunteers collecting for the Cancer Society.

What started as a simple gesture has become a cherished tradition - volunteers now look forward to returning from their collection rounds to a hearty meal, a cuppa, and a kōrero in the Cancer Society’s lounge.

“I just wanted to give back to the community,” Singh said.

“We earn from the community, and it feels right to help in return - especially for a cause like cancer, which touches so many.”