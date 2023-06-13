The Cancer Society is looking for a volunteer to co-ordinate Daffodil Day in Taupō this year. Photo / Supplied

The Cancer Society is looking for a volunteer to co-ordinate Daffodil Day in Taupō this year. Photo / Supplied

The Cancer Society is appealing to the community for a volunteer to co-ordinate the Daffodil Day street collection in Taupō.

Daffodil Day is on August 25 and is one of the largest street collections in the country.

To deliver the event, the charity relies on the support of volunteers to co-ordinate street collections in communities throughout the region, says fundraising events co-ordinator Shay Rout.

“We simply can’t do it without our volunteer area co-ordinators. Having them on board, with their experience and knowledge of the local community, is vital to the success of Daffodil Day.”

Rout says volunteers come from all walks of life.

“They may be newly retired, looking to gain work experience, wanting to do something positive in their community, or they might have experienced cancer in their own lives and now wish to give something back.”

Money raised through the appeal stays in the region to provide support services to people affected by cancer, deliver health promotion programmes and fund research.

Area co-ordinators will need to be available on August 25 and commit 20-40 hours in the weeks leading up to the event to help promote Daffodil Day in the community.

The role could be held by an individual or shared by a group or club.

If you or anyone you know is interested in co-ordinating the Daffodil Day appeal in Taupō, email ShayRout@cancersociety.org.nz or call 0800 22 77 44.