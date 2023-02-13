At the time of filing this weather summary for last week’s weather in Taupō the effects of former tropical cyclone Gabrielle were yet to be felt.
In fact, the weather for much of last week was quite stable despite low barometric pressure readings.
The first portion of February remained mild and generally settled apart from rain over the first few days of the month.
The earlier part of this week will no doubt reveal some very low barometric pressures, significant rain, and gusty winds as the former tropical cyclone Gabrielle makes its presence felt when its centre passes close by.
Decaying tropical cyclones have become more regular in the recent past for Taupō and last year former tropical cyclone Dovi brought 96mm of rain to Taupō on February 11 and a total of 114.0 mm over three days.
In February 2018 two ex-cyclones passed nearby - cyclone Fehi on February 1 and cyclone Gita on February 20.
My records clearly prove that climatic change is with us and is a clear factor now affecting our local weather.
The period between February and April is always prone to the chance of experiencing these unwanted tropical visitors and this seems to becoming a rule rather than an exception with climate change that is with us to stay.
February 1-11 weather
Date Max Min Mean Frost Rain Pressure
01 19.5 14.2 16.8 22.0 1019
02 23.9 16.2 20.1 10.0 1018
03 24.5 16.7 20.6 6.5 1020
04 28.0 17.1 22.5 1021
05 22.2 17.6 19.9 8.5 1021
06 23.6 16.1 19.8 4.5 1014
07 23.0 8.6 15.8 1010
08 23.8 11.1 17.5 1008
09 22.6 11.0 16.8 1009
10 22.5 11.1 16.8 1020
11 22.5 10.5 16.5 1021
Total for month 0 51.5
February Averages:
25.1 12.8 18.9 77.5