Weather woes continue for Taupo residents. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

At the time of filing this weather summary for last week’s weather in Taupō the effects of former tropical cyclone Gabrielle were yet to be felt.

In fact, the weather for much of last week was quite stable despite low barometric pressure readings.

The first portion of February remained mild and generally settled apart from rain over the first few days of the month.

The earlier part of this week will no doubt reveal some very low barometric pressures, significant rain, and gusty winds as the former tropical cyclone Gabrielle makes its presence felt when its centre passes close by.

Decaying tropical cyclones have become more regular in the recent past for Taupō and last year former tropical cyclone Dovi brought 96mm of rain to Taupō on February 11 and a total of 114.0 mm over three days.

In February 2018 two ex-cyclones passed nearby - cyclone Fehi on February 1 and cyclone Gita on February 20.

My records clearly prove that climatic change is with us and is a clear factor now affecting our local weather.

The period between February and April is always prone to the chance of experiencing these unwanted tropical visitors and this seems to becoming a rule rather than an exception with climate change that is with us to stay.

February 1-11 weather

Date Max Min Mean Frost Rain Pressure

01 19.5 14.2 16.8 22.0 1019

02 23.9 16.2 20.1 10.0 1018

03 24.5 16.7 20.6 6.5 1020

04 28.0 17.1 22.5 1021

05 22.2 17.6 19.9 8.5 1021

06 23.6 16.1 19.8 4.5 1014

07 23.0 8.6 15.8 1010

08 23.8 11.1 17.5 1008

09 22.6 11.0 16.8 1009

10 22.5 11.1 16.8 1020

11 22.5 10.5 16.5 1021

Total for month 0 51.5

February Averages:

25.1 12.8 18.9 77.5