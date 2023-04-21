Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Cyclone Gabrielle to cost Rotorua Lakes Council estimated $800k, but some costs still unknown

Maryana Garcia
By
4 mins to read
Damage around Rotorua after Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Lakes Council’s $800,000 Cyclone Gabrielle repair bill looks set to rise, with costs to fix damage to the Energy Events Centre and council greenhouses still unknown.

Combined with figures from Western Bay of Plenty

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post