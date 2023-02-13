Sala St closed.

Thousands of Rotorua residents are without power after Cyclone Gabrielle pummelled the region overnight.

A state of emergency has been declared for the entire Bay of Plenty.

The storm pummelled North Island regions overnight with major flooding and slips cutting off many residents and homes - and sparking an urgent plea from authorities for those who are safe to stay home today.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said there were 2500 people without power in the Rotorua region.

The biggest areas affected were in the Sunnybrook area where 626 customers were this morning out of power, Pukehangi Rd, Malfroy Rd, Icarus Pl, Buchannan Pl and Pegasus Dr areas where 287 customers were out of power and Ngongotahā where 385 customer customers were without power.

Gough said it was a matter of assessing the damage in daylight and working out the priorities from there. The Unison website said it was hoped the power outages in Rotorua could be restored by 5pm.

However, Gough said there could be some rural communities within Unison’s networks that might be days without power. Whether customers in Rotorua would endure those kinds of outages was yet to be determined and more would be known once it was safe for crews to assess.

”Out message to people is to treat all downed power lines as if they were live and stay away.”

Fire and Emergency NZ said a tree has come down on a house.

Sala St is closed after several trees were reported to have come down overnight.

About 20 truck drivers are trapped Desert Road due to fallen trees.

They became trapped shortly before 2am, and could remain trapped for much of the morning.

Truck driver Alan told Newstalk ZB trees had now fallen on to the trailers of at least three trucks.

“Nobody’s called through asking for help or anything, and everybody’s staying in their cabs. It’s about the safest place.

“Trees are creaking around us because these are old native trees. Every time you hear a creak, you’re looking up, so we’re staying in our cabs, trying to stay safe.”

Road closures

State Highway 30 between Rotorua and Kawerau and SH2 between Pukehina and Matata is closed due to slips and fallen trees this morning.

EARLIER:

Residents in Maketu and Pukehina were warned to stay on high alert overnight with Bay of Plenty Civil Defence concerned about coastal inundation - or flooding from the sea - for people living on the coast.

It reminded Waihi Beach, Athenree, Maketu and Pukehina residents to stay on high alert after warnings were sent earlier saying they may be forced to evacuate.

A mandatory evacuation order was made to around 100 homes in the Whakatāne area around 3pm Monday after acting mayor Lesley Immink announced a state of emergency.

They were all homes in West End Ōhope, up to and including the Beach Point Apartment complex, and about nine homes identified on Harbour Rd, Port Ōhope that were particularly low-lying.

More than 350 properties needed to evacuate in Ōpōtiki due to concerns about coastal surges and inundation.

State of Emergency

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence declared a regional state of emergency around 8pm on Monday after the region was hammered by severe weather.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused floods, power outages, schools to close and coastal communities to evacuate throughout the Bay of Plenty.

While conditions were expected to improve today, the worst of the weather was forecast overnight with 70 to 100mm of rain expected to fall between 9pm yesterday and 6am.

Along with Civil Defence, Whakatāne District Council, Ōpōtiki District Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council declared a state of emergency yesterday.























