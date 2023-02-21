PM Chris Hipkins says communities may have to make some 'tough calls about managed retreat' following the destruction from Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / NZ Herald

A Rotorua couple is defying a plea from Civil Defence not to provide donations to people impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle because they believe people still need immediate help.

Supplies estimated to be worth more than $100,000 were flown from Rotorua to flood-affected areas at the weekend as part of a combined effort involving Waiariki Women’s Refuge Rotorua, Rotorua Whakaora, and Rotorua Aero Club.

However, Civil Defence is asking people not to donate goods because, although well-intentioned, these were creating more of a hindrance.

Pilot Jason Small said he appreciated Civil Defence was looking after the wider situation but he believed there was an immediate need he and others were able to address right away.

Flooding in Wairoa during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Wairoa District Council

“It’s not getting through soon enough. That’s where having contacts on the ground with these communities, where people can support people who need help right now, that’s where we can help,” Jason said.

Small has delivered delivering goods such as baby formula and nappies, including on two flights to Napier yesterday.

“You can’t wait a couple of days to feed the family. You need this kind of stuff now.”

Rotorua aero club secretary Jason Smalls. Photo / Andrew Warner

Jason said the demand was still there and he intended to keep delivering goods as long as they were needed and could afford to.

“When I’m on the ground, I can see where it’s going. These people are very, very pleased to receive these goods that I’m dropping off.”

Small’s wife, refuge director Sarah Small, said she understood why Civil Defence was discouraging people from donating items.

“I think what’s happened is everyone loves to help and they’ve been getting a lot of donated goods that are irrelevant ... so they are having to sort through a lot of stuff which is taking time. But what we are experiencing is there are so many people from community groups, NGOs, and people literally cut off from the rest of the world saying ‘help us’.

“Even though people are saying ‘don’t donate things’, we are still being asked for more donations from the people of Hawke’s Bay.

“Word has gotten around down there, we are getting contacted directly.”

Sarah said each package the refuge sent was in response to requests and specific people or groups were organised to pick these up from the local airport.

She said the demand for clothing had “petered out” and most goods being delivered now were baby formula, nappies, toilet paper and anti-bacterial goods.

Sarah’s comments come as Stuff reports individuals on the East Coast are complaining aid is not being distributed fairly and some people are missing out due to “favouritism”.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence was unable to respond directly to questions but on its social media, emergency management communications adviser Lisa Glass reiterated the plea for people not to send donated goods.

“Sending food, clothes, etc, it’s incredibly generous and incredibly well-intentioned but donations are being intercepted by other people before we can get to them. They’re not getting to the right people,” she said.

“What we are going to need now and going forward is money, so if you are able to donate to mayoral relief funds, the Red Cross, anything legitimate like that, that makes the biggest difference, and this is going to be a really, really long-haul effort and if you can’t afford to donate just tai hoa [wait], there will be opportunities down the line as well.”

On Civil Defence’s Facebook page, information also advised people against sending food, blankets, and other donated goods.

“In the vast majority of cases, donated goods with the absolute best intentions end up more of a hindrance than a help. Roads are impassable in many areas and more importantly, teams on the ground just don’t have the facilities, time or people to sort through donations. This is always a big problem in emergencies.

“If you are hearing calls for specific items in an affected area and are close by ... and are able to make that specific donation right away, that’s all good, go ahead.”

The page said the focus was on “immediate basics” like food and shelter and money would still be needed later for smaller, local projects.

Warrant Officer Class One Chaz Dewes has been on the ground in Wairoa, helping check on people and distributing goods.

He said while the flood of donations had been warmly received, it was creating extra work and long days. The local community was working hard boxing and distributing items.

Waiariki Women’s Refuge Rotorua is regularly updating its Facebook page, as is Civil Defence.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross has launched the NZ Disaster fund to help with the response and recovery, providing essential supplies such as stretchers, blankets, bedding, and hygiene kits, and deploying satellite phones, generators, and other equipment. It can also help provide psychosocial support and practical help to those forced to leave their homes.

A joint appeal with Rotorua Daily Post and NZ Herald publisher NZME has already raised $5 million for the fund.

It can also be used to help communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from future emergencies and disasters.

Donate to the appeal by clicking redcross.org.nz/nz-disaster-fund.







