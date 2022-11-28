Taupō local Sammie Maxwell takes out first place for the women with a time of 4:06:09 in the 2022 BDO Huka Challenge. Photo / Supplied

Taupō local Sammie Maxwell takes out first place for the women with a time of 4:06:09 in the 2022 BDO Huka Challenge. Photo / Supplied

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the crowds gathered to line up, cheer on and soak up the atmosphere of New Zealand’s largest cycling event — the 44th BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge.

There were nine event categories at this year’s event, catering to beginners through to elite riders.

Taking out first place in the 160km 99 Bikes Round the Lake event, in the male division, was Michael Torckler of Cambridge with a time of 3:49:16 and an average speed of 48.1km/h. Torckler took second place in the same event in 2019. Tamahere’s Ally Wollaston took out the Women’s Group 1 99 Bikes Round the Lake win.

99 Bikes Round the Lake male winner Michael Torckler of Cambridge with a time of 3:49:16 and an average speed of 48.1km/h.

Maui Morrison took first place in the inaugural 75km Shimano Gravel Grind event with a time of 2:42:53, while Sonia Foote of Rotorua secured the top spot for the women with a time of 3:08:42.

Caleb Bottcher of Palmerston North crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 3:33:45 in the 85km BDO Huka Challenge single track mountain bike event, while Taupō local Sammie Maxwell took out first place for the women with a time of 4:06:09.

Caleb Bottcher of Palmerston North crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 3:33:45 in the 85km BDO Huka Challenge single track mountain bike event. Photo / Supplied

Georgia Perry and Grant Tuffery took out first place respectively in the 320km Enduro event. Perry and Tuffery rode as part of a team with fellow riders, Peter Tuck and Alex Heaney completing the course in an incredible 9:22:15.

With an impressive prize pool up for grabs at this year’s event, place-getters in the 99 Bikes Round the Lake, Shimano Gravel Grind and BDO Huka Challenge were set to cross the finish line with a share of the nearly $20,000 prizemoney on offer. This year’s event also boasts impressive spot prizes valued at over $30,000. Prizes include a 20-month lease of a Suzuki Swift Hybrid GLX Auto, private charter with Chris Jolly Outdoors, JetBlack Ultimate Indoor Trainer Suite, BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge Artwork, $2,000 Ride Holidays voucher, bikes from the team at 99 Bikes, Garmin prize packs and a Pascoes gift card.

With thousands of riders and supporters descending on Taupō for the weekend, BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge event director Hayden Dickason said it was exciting to be able to welcome people back to the region and celebrate being able to hold events like this after a two-year gap due to Covid and associated restrictions.

“There’s an awesome buzz here in Taupō and there is still time to come on down and get amongst the action at the event village,” he said.

“Whether taking part, supporting or just soaking up the atmosphere of the weekend, the event village is the place to be. Enjoy live music, a fun zone and an assortment of food and beverage vendors to keep you fuelled and hydrated. Mix and mingle with fellow riders and supporters and enjoy the good vibes, it is the ultimate spot to round out the event and celebrate the 44th year of the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge,” says Dickason.

Event category winners

99 Bikes Round the Lake

Male

1. Michael Torckler (Cambridge)

2. Theo Gilbertson (Auckland)

3. James Fouche (Auckland)

Female

1. Ally Wollaston (Tamahere)

2. Sharlotte Lucas (Hokitika)

3. Ella Wyllie (Auckland)

Shimano Gravel Grind

Male

1. Maui Morrison (Cambridge)

2. Bradley Jones (Whakatane)

3. Olly Shaw (Rotorua)

Female

1. Sonia Foote (Rotorua)

2. Ruby Livingstone (Auckland)

3. Adelle Wilson (Tamaterau)

BDO Huka Challenge

Male

1. Caleb Bottcher (Palmerston North)

2. Connor Johnston (Rotorua)

3. Joe Skerman (Bulls)

Female

1. Sammie Maxwell (Taupō)

2. Michelle Vorster (Papakura)

3. Mia Cameron (Taupō)

Enduro

Male

1. Grant Tuffery (Cambridge)

Female

1. Georgia Perry (Cambridge)