With increased felling operations limiting access to the competition forest trails in Rotorua, the two organisations had forged a closer relationship, it said in a statement.

A UCI-sanctioned MTB Downhill race would also be staged as part of the Crankworx event in Christchurch from February 19-22, building on the success of last year’s Crankworx Summer Series.

Cycling New Zealand events manager Steff Holcroft said the organisation was delighted to have the MTB National Championships back at the spiritual home of mountain biking in Rotorua for another year.

“With limited access to the forest in Rotorua this summer, Cycling New Zealand greatly appreciates the support from Crankworx Rotorua to stage our downhill nationals at Skyline during their acclaimed international festival.

“We are also grateful for the continued support from the Rotorua MTB Club to host our XCO, XCC and also taking on the Enduro Nationals which will be staged in the Whakarewarewa and Titokorangi Forests which are world-renowned.”

MTBNZ will also stage four events this summer in a calendar coordinated with AusCycling and the Oceania Cycling Confederation.

“The advent of the UCI Continental Series this year resulted in a closer collaboration across the Tasman and a reassessment of what our organisation could reasonably commit to given this level of event in mind,” said MTBNZ President Ryan Hunt.

The first downhill competition will be hosted by Bike Methven at the Mt Hutt facility from January 17-18, with the second round incorporated at Christchurch Adventure Park from February 19-22.

There will be a double-header weekend of cross-country racing held by Christchurch Singletrack Club from January 23-25.

“It is great to have a strong group of established event hosts to work with this summer as we enhance the delivery of these events.”