Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cycling: Rotorua to host major MTB events in 2026

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Rotorua’s 2022 UCI Downhill Junior World Champion Jenna Hastings (Pivot Factory) in action. Photo / Blissfield Photography

Rotorua’s 2022 UCI Downhill Junior World Champion Jenna Hastings (Pivot Factory) in action. Photo / Blissfield Photography

Rotorua will host major mountain biking events in 2026, Cycling New Zealand has announced.

The National Downhill Championships will be staged at Skyline Rotorua during the Crankworx Rotorua festival window of March 11-15, with the precise date to be confirmed.

Cross-country Nationals – both Olympic and short track formats

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save