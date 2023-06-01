Competitors get set to head off on the 2022 Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge.

It’s time to flex the quads and dust off the bike because tickets have just gone on sale for the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge.

The event celebrates its 45th anniversary on November 25.

On offer this year is the popular 160km Round The Lake challenge, or of that’s not enough, people can double up and do the 320km, two-lap Enduro.

For those starting out, there is the more manageable 55km Length Of The Lake road category, and for those who want to get off the tarmac there is the 75km Shimano Gravel Grind, which uses local mountain bike tracks, gravel roads, farm tracks and some tar-sealed roads.

There is also the 60km Huka Steamer and 30km Huka Teaser mountain bike events, plus the 16km Lakesider recreational ride.

In the spirit of “inclusion”, organisers have embraced the e-bike phenomenon in recent years. Last year’s event saw a fourfold increase in e-bike entrants compared to previous years.

Event director Hayden Dickason said it would be particularly special this year, celebrating the 45th anniversary.

“We love seeing and hosting the thousands of riders and supporters who descend on the Taupō region to be part of the annual pilgrimage to one of New Zealand’s longest and most established events.

“Whether you’re a roadie, a mountain biker, a gravel junkie or just looking for a recreational ride with the family, we’ve got something that’ll tick the box for you. So come join us in November to celebrate this milestone occasion.”



