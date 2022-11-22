The BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge is on again this weekend on November 26. Photo / Supplied

The BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge is on again this weekend on November 26. Photo / Supplied

The BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge returns this Saturday after a two-year hiatus thanks to Covid-19.

Organisers say they are raring to go and looking forward to welcoming the crowds to the Central Plateau for one of New Zealand’s most iconic cycling events, which is celebrating its 44th year of running.

They also point out that it’s still not too late to enter.

There’s a long list of categories and course lengths to choose from for all abilities and ages, including sealed roads, gravel and mountain biking.

“This event has been a mainstay on the New Zealand cycling and Taupō event calendars, and we want to ensure that we can keep our wheels turning next year and for another 44 years after that,” says event director Hayden Dickason.

“Every event entry ensures we are one step closer to securing and sustaining the longevity of this premiere event for years and generations of riders to come.”

This year’s event offers nine different event categories, all of which are designed to showcase the beauty and surroundings of the Taupō region.

One addition to this year’s line-up is the inaugural Length of the Lake road event. It is 55 kilometres in length, begins in Tūrangi and boasts views of the most scenic stretch of Great Lake Taupō.

“It is the ultimate event for those wanting to give it a go without tackling the full 160km loop of the 99 Bikes Round The Lake.”

The event village will pop up again for supporters to “be where all the excitement and magic of the event comes to life”.

Dickason says people can immerse themselves in the atmosphere, celebrate with the cyclists they are supporting, rub shoulders with other supporters and take in all the “buzz and hype” around the event.

There will be music, a kids’ fun zone, heaps of displays and activations to get involved with, the new free-of-charge Kids’ Pedal Power Ride, and an assortment of food and beverage vendors.

There is a prize pool of close to $20,000 up for grabs, plus spot prizes valued at over $30,000.

Prizes include a 20-month lease of a Suzuki Swift Hybrid GLX Auto, a private charter with Chris Jolly Outdoors, a JetBlack Ultimate Indoor Trainer Suite, BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge artwork, a $2,000 Ride Holidays voucher, bikes from the team at 99 Bikes, Garmin prize packs and a Pascoes gift card.

BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge event and entry information can be found at: www.cyclechallenge.com.