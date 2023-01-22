A record 160 drivers entered the races on Friday, by Saturday night 26 competed for the championship. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

Paradise Valley Speedway welcomed one of its biggest crowds as spectators gathered over the weekend to cheer their favourite stock car drivers as they tore up the track.

Not only did the weekend’s TWS World 240s Invitation Superstock Championships draw entries from competitors but crowd numbers reached a record-breaking high as well, according to speedway secretary Sonja Hickey.

Kids with brightly-coloured earmuffs, fans wearing team colours, families sharing hot chips and sitting on picnic blankets and loyal supporters cheering from the blue seats made for a crowd of thousands.

The eager fans weren’t disappointed by the stiff competition as 160 drivers on Friday night became 26 drivers racing for the title on Saturday.

Ultimately Ethan Rees from Foxton finished his last race lap with the best time while his father Peter Rees came in at a close second.

British driver Frankie Wainman Jr placed third in the race.

The TWS World 240s Invitation Superstock champions Peter Rees (second-left), Ethan Rees and Frankie Wainman Jr. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post after the race, Ethan Rees said the win hadn’t sunk in yet.

“I thought Dad had won it at first,” Rees admitted.

Rees said on the red lights he could hear the crowds “cheering and yahooing”.

“It’s quite a unique feeling.”

Rees, his dad and brother Asher were all drivers in the TWS finals on Saturday night. They have been racing stock cars for about 12 years.

“It definitely gets competitive,” Rees said.

“When Dad goes in front of me I try and beat him, try and get in front of him.”

Paradise Valley Speedway secretary Sonja Hickey called the weekend “a huge success”.

“It was great that this year’s TWS World 240s Championship once again included competitors from England and the Netherlands.

“We had record entries from Competitors and also the spectator numbers exceeded any previous meetings at TWS Paradise Valley Speedway.”

Hickey said it was great for Rotorua to have the crowds coming back to watch events.

Kale Sycamore (left) and Carlea Rameka said they enjoyed the exciting atmosphere at the speedway over the weekend. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Among the spectators was Kale Sycamore, 23. Sycamore grew up in Tauranga but has been coming to the speedway his whole life.

“It’s really great, the whole atmosphere, the pure chaos,” Sycamore told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“It’s always entertaining to watch.”

Sycamore said he supported Tauranga driver Kerry Remnant.

Carlea Rameka, 22, said she liked the adrenaline rush of watching the stockcar races.

“I used to do motocross. So I can appreciate what it takes to get around that track.”

Glen Corney and Teresa Mcintosh from Taupo brought their son Carlos to watch the races this weekend.

Corney said he had been coming to the speedway for as long as he could remember.

“My dad raced here back in the eighties,” Corney said.

“It’s all about the excitement of the engines revving, plus the cars crashing and bashing into each other.

“It’s the competitive nature of Kiwis, really.”

Mcintosh said events like the TWS World 240s were “great and affordable for families”.

Corney said he was supporting the Whanganui drivers. Mcintosh said she was backing Palmerston North partially because the team had one of only two female drivers competing.

TWS World 240s Invitation Superstock Championships Top 10: