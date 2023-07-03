Waikimihia Douglas-Karauna competes with the New Zealand team in the Fiba under-16 women’s Asia Championship next week.

Waikimihia Douglas-Karauna competes with the New Zealand team in the Fiba under-16 women’s Asia Championship next week.

Hākinakina community news is a weekly update on our own local community sports and athletes.

Opinion

There will be a Rotorua presence on the court when Jordan hosts the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) under-16 women’s Asia Championship next week.

Waikimihia Douglas-Karauna has progressed through quite a process to be one of 12 players to secure their ticket on tour with the NZ under-16 team.

The Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu product has shown plenty of netball talent as well, but the basketball pathway captured her imagination, and it is not hard to understand why.

After the Fiba event, she will wing her way directly to Las Vegas and join her Rotorua under-19 teammates to play in the Big Foot Hoops LA Live Tournament, which will present an amazing international experience to our young baller.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu has played a huge part in shaping Waikimihia into the person she is today. It is no coincidence that her drive, determination and sense of whakawhānaungatanga [connection] to her wider community can be linked to Te Kura.

She was recently recognised with a Tania Dalton Foundation scholarship that will support her over the next three years of her development, which further confirms there is plenty of interest in her basketball progress.

Her training schedule was quite tiring to read, but it certainly includes multiple days during the week of different disciplines to improve her game.

But she still finds time to enjoy her kapa haka, which gives her a sense of community, unity and pride; key elements that she brings to her game.

Waikimihia is eager to acknowledge her whānau support and the pathway that led to where she is today.

While Rotorua has its challenges and limitations at times with regard to resources, facilities, location and recognition, she is an example of what can be achieved through belief, dedication and hard work.

At the tender age of 15, you get the feeling she already is a role model and the envy of younger ball players. After July, her following will only be further enhanced.

The tournament runs from July 10 to 17 in Amman.

For your community sports news and stories, please contact Crispian.stewart@eves.co.nz