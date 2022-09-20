Crispian Stewart: Rotorua rugby league talent shines

Action from the North Island Nationals at the Westbrook Fields. Myracle Monga on the charge for the Stallions. Photo / Supplied

Hakinakina community news is a weekly update on our own local community sports and athletes.

OPINION:

My usual quiet Saturday morning session at Rotovegas Boxing Gym was taken over by the Bay of Plenty Rugby League under-14 team as they prepared for the Region of Origin Tournament, which included teams from Auckland and Waikato.

With limited competition in this age group, this representative team is selected from the Ngongatahā and Pikiao teams but that does not make them any less competitive.

Their first game against Auckland North was a 32-8 win, being strongly led by captain Tyson Hansen and vice-captain Ronan Byford.

The team has two New Zealand Māori under-14 reps, three Cook Islands under-14 selected players and one player selected for Tonga.

Manager Amy Turuta was full of praise for coach Henare Tahuri who is well known in both league and touch circles. They have some huge plans with an Australian tour planned for next season to further the players' enthusiasm and development.

You might want to keep an eye on some of these promising players.

While the Rotorua Marathon attracted plenty of attention over the weekend, there was also a National Rugby League Tournament in Rotorua with 10 teams competing in the North Island Senior Champs, with teams coming from Northland to Wellington.

BOP Rugby League under 14 team with Aaron Warren, of Rotovegas Boxing Gym, who offered his advice and facilities for them to train. Photo / Supplied

The Rotorua International Stadium and Westbrook Fields hosted this NZRL three-day event with the Auckland Vulcans men's and women's teams prevailing while our local men's Stallions were runners-up.

New Zealand Rugby League operations manager Hamana Amoamo was very grateful for the support from One Foundation, McDonald's, Hapai te Hauora and made special mention of Steve and Noelani Hudson and the Rotorua Lakes Council events team for assisting in the delivery of the venue and supporting operations.

In more league news, Raukura student Waisake Salabiau was named Most Valuable Player of the recent Secondary School National Tournament and Raukura teacher Tama Te Rerewa Koopu was named Coach/Official of the Tournament.

A team selected from players across the tournament included Raukura students Waisake Salabiau as well as Malakai Cama, Sione Tupou and Maraki Aumua.

In news from abroad, former Raukura student Ngarohi McGarvey-Black won silver at the Cape Town Sevens with the All Black Sevens team and, just days later, was named in the Rugby World Cup Sevens dream team for 2022.

The BOP Sports Awards nominations close on October 7. Get your nominations in. There could be a few good candidates in this article.

This is an amazing vehicle to get your community sports, athletes and volunteers deservedly recognised. This year's awards will be held at the Rotorua Energy Event Centre in November.

Rotorua has a proud history with these awards and featured last year within the 15 categories, with six awards going to Rotorua clubs and athletes.

If you have any community sports stories and news, please contact Crispian.stewart@eves.co.nz as we look to profile your sport and local athletes.

- Crispian Stewart is a Rotorua sports enthusiast