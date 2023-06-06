Sadie Stewart, 15, was named school girl and senior woman player of the year. Photo/ Supplied

The Rotorua Cricket Association celebrated its elite recently with its annual prizegiving, recognising the 2022-23 season.

While the season may be remembered for the inclement weather and the introduction of the ‘work in progress’ scoring platform that is PlayHQ, were also some neat achievements to acknowledge.

In recent seasons, the RCA has captured the surrounding associations such as Tokoroa, Taupō and Whakatāne into a Lakelands regional competition which has developed both Rotorua and our neighbours cricket offerings and experiences.

Compliment this with the reintroduction of overseas players post-Covid, and it is easy to see how these elements have enhanced our local game and featured in the awards evening.

The awards list has T20 competition champions from Whakatane, Eastern Bay of Plenty Firebirds, and plate winners Tokoroa while some things don’t change with Rotorua-based team, Bay of Plenty Indians winning the Lakelands Championship Cup.

Jared McLaughlin, from the Firebirds, picked up the bowling award for most wickets and Mitchell Kane, from Rotorua Central, was the most prolific run scorer in the Lakelands Reserve Grade.

The individual awards were dominated by overseas players with Jake Rowe, from Central Indians, picking up the premier bowling award and upsetting a clean sweep by Geyser Cricket Club’s overseas professional, Tyler McGladdery.

The UK Northern Cricket Club allrounder was awarded the batsman, allrounder and cricketer of the year award for an amazing summer with the Rotorua club.

Tyler’s 168* v Pāpāmoa, I suggest, will be a record for some time in Rotorua’s archives and he has continued his ridiculously good form in the UK summer, currently amassing 770 runs at an average of 110 in the highly competitive ECB Premier League.

This includes three centuries and five fifties with only 11 visits to the crease.

RCA has also been proactive in recognising the potential growth elements in the game with female and Māori awards in recent seasons.

Geyser CC and Ruakura student, Riley Parkinson, picked up the Māori player award with his selection for the Northern District Invitational Māori U17 team and a debut selection for a Northern Districts Māori men’s fixture last summer.

Fifteen-year-old Sadie Stewart* has had a rapid rise in her development this season and was rewarded with two caps for the Bay of Plenty Senior Women’s team.

She was an obvious recipient for both the school girl and senior woman player of the year. The Rotorua Lakes High student has cut her teeth with Geyser Cricket Club and in the Lakelands College Grade competition for a couple of seasons before being offered a place in the highly successful Cadets girls team playing in the Western Bay of Plenty College premier grade.

They are the only female team in this grade. Sadie is also the current Bay of Plenty U16 captain and still has another season to play in this age group.

The Goff Beale Premier Challenge Trophy was held aloft by Allan McMurdo and Shonit Chandra on behalf of the Central Indians. This recognises the top premier side in Rotorua.

The RCA also have a unique award that recognises the players’ player which is voted on by all clubs and players in the Lakelands competition. Liam Adams from Geyser CC was this year’s worthy recipient.

The 17-year-old allrounder from John Paul College is a true club personality and for someone so young to be recognised is a tribute to him and his family and a reflection of the mana he has within the local cricketing community.

Cricket at Rotorua grassroots will always have its challenges with numbers, facilities, location and relevance within the community sporting landscape.

But by providing the vehicle and removing barriers to play I suggest Rotorua has a key role and link within the Lakelands, Bay of Plenty and Northern Districts cricketing eco-system from Ōpōtiki and Reporoa, to Northern Districts Cricket headquarters in Hamilton.

Given the accolades on display, Rotorua has plenty to offer from our grassroots community.

* Sadie Stewart is the author’s daughter

