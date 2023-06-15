Herewini Insley, left, Ryan Nicholson and Mel Cropp.

Hākinakina community news is a weekly update on our local community sports and athletes.

On March 17, a historic football treaty was signed for the indigenous peoples of Australia and New Zealand.

The Indigenous football leaders from both nations reached an unprecedented agreement of mutual recognition and collaboration, resulting in the Indigenous Football Festival.

Next month, the NZ Māori will send their esteemed tane and wahine (men’s and women’s) teams to compete against their Aboriginal counterparts.

Among the players selected for the senior men’s Māori Team in the upcoming three-match series are some well-known individuals from the Rotorua football community.

Representing the Ngongotahā Lakes FC in the Southern Conference League, Herewini Insley, Mel Cropp and Ryan Nicholson have all earned their spots in the squad.

Mel, a 21-year-old, showcases his defensive prowess as a centre-back, proudly representing Ngāti Tuara Ngāti Kea.

Ryan, 23, excels with his pace as left wing, with his iwi, Ngāti Rangitihi, eagerly observing his progress with pride.

At the age of 17, Herewini, a student from Raukura, told me he feels immense pride in being selected at such a young age. He deeply appreciates the cultural environment of Māori football, which revolves around tikanga Māori, whakapapa, manaakitanga, and kapa haka.

Herewini is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to represent his team and his hapū (Ngāti Te Roro o te Rangi, Ngāti Hurunga te Rangi, and Te Whānau-a-Apanui ki Rutaia) on the international stage.

This upcoming event presents an extraordinary chance for our local players to grow and develop, ultimately enriching our local game on their return with newfound knowledge and experience.

It is amazing to witness the recognition of our talented home-grown individuals at the next level. We can all be pretty proud of our local boys, but the newly created Ngongataha Lakes FC can proudly recognise these three players on their honours board for generations to come.

