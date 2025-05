Emergency services at a serious crash at the State Highway 36 and Hamurana Rd intersection.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Emergency services at a serious crash at the State Highway 36 and Hamurana Rd intersection.

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash near Rotorua.

Diversions are in place near the intersection of State Highway 36 and Hamurana Rd after a crash between a truck and a car about 9.15am

One person is reported to have critical injuries and one has serious injuries, police said.

“The road is partially blocked and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.”