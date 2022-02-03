The roll out of Pfizer's paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children is beginning on January 17 and those aged 5 to 11 will have a chance to get a dose and reduce the risks of the virus. Video / NZ Herald / MoH

The Te Arawa Covid Hub drive-through clinic is ramping up to cater for an expected influx of people this long Waitangi Weekend.

The Government announced this week the waiting time between the second dose of the vaccine and the booster shot had been reduced from four months to three months.

This meant several thousand more people in the Te Arawa rohe would be eligible for their booster shot from Friday.

Since the drive-through clinic rolled open its doors again on January 16, nearly 1700 first, second and booster doses, including the paediatric vaccine for tamariki aged between 5 and 11 years, had been delivered.

Korowai Aroha chief executive Hariata Vercoe said a steady and enthusiastic stream of people had come through the drive-through clinic since it reopened for 2022.

"We even had some whānau waiting until the drive-through reopened so they could get their vaccine from our whānau.

"With the reduction in the booster timeframe, we're expecting significant numbers through the drive-through this weekend and our amazing team are ready. We have plenty of vaccines, lots of space, heaps of real fruit ice-creams and sausage sizzle all packaged in a whanau-friendly, welcoming and fun environment.

Vercoe said getting the booster shot was really important.

"Aotearoa faces into the new Omicron challenge, but it is still absolutely critical – and never too late – for people to get their first or second doses.

"Covid and vaccines can be scary to think about, but we are here to help. We can talk to whānau about their concerns for themselves or their tamariki, we can explain how the vaccine works, and we can kōrero about how the vaccine combats Covid and Omicron.

"Please don't be whakamā – come to the drive-through and we'll support you through the whole process," Vercoe said.



In total, the hub's drive-through team have delivered more than 13,000 vaccines since it first opened on September 1, making a significant contribution to vaccination numbers in the Lakes District Health Board rohe.

The Te Arawa Covid Hub drive-through will be open on Sunday from 10am to 4pm and Monday from 12noon to 6pm.

