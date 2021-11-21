Covid-19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest in Rotorua

There were 149 new cases of Covid today - including one new weak-positive case in Canterbury. 83 people are in hospital, with five in the ICU. Video / NZ Herald

There were 149 new cases of Covid today - including one new weak-positive case in Canterbury. 83 people are in hospital, with five in the ICU. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has released a number of new locations of interest in Rotorua, Tokoroa and Tūrangi.

12pm update

Kmart Rotorua: 1490 Amohau Street, Rotorua, Rotorua 3010. Wednesday, November 17 between 1.15pm and 3.45pm.

Coupland's Bakeries, Rotorua: 110 Lake Road, Koutu, Rotorua 3010. Wednesday, November 17 between 12.25pm and 1.50pm.

The Bakehouse Cafe, Tokoroa: 227 Leith Place, Tokoroa, Tokoroa 3420. Thursday, November 18 between 11.05am and 12.30pm.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

10am update

Pak'nSave Rotorua: 1042 Amohau St, Rotorua, Rotorua 3010. Monday, November 15 between 4.30pm and 7.15pm.

Anyone who visited this location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

8am update

St Pierre's Sushi Rotorua: 1490 Amohau St, Rotorua, Rotorua 3010. Monday, November 15 between 3.20pm and 4.50pm.

Anyone who visited this location must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after being exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Bakehouse Cafe and Roast, Turangi: 40 Turangi Town Centre, Turangi, 3334. Tuesday, November 16 between 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

Anyone who visited this location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Previous location of interest.

Rotorua and Taupō testing centres

Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

To allow an increase in testing capacity, testing is now available 8.30am to 3pm daily at The Copthorne Hotel.

Entry is from Ward Ave (off Fenton St) and exit is on to Maida Vale St.

Kahukura Clubrooms testing station in Rotorua has now closed.

Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

79 Miro Street, Taupō

Open today from 8.30am until 3pm