Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest in Rotorua and Taupō

If symptoms develop, the advice is to get a test and stay home until receiving a negative test result. Photo / Andrew Warner

Several new Covid-19 locations of interest in Rotorua and Taupō have been announced by the Ministry of Health today, including a hotel, ice-cream shop and swimming pool complex.

Anyone who was at AC Baths Taupō on December 21, 22 or 23 between 6.30am and 9am must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for ten days after being exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

The same advice applies for anyone who was at Luna's Gelateria Taupō on December 20 between 12.45pm and 1.15pm.

In Rotorua, anyone who was at the Four Canoes Hotel Glenholme on December 17 between 9am and 2pm should follow the same advice.

The advice also applies to anyone who was at Miller's Fashion Club Rotorua on December 20 between 2.45pm and 4.30pm, and anyone who visited The Cheesecake Shop Rotorua on December 21 between 2pm and 3.30pm.