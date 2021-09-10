Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Te Arawa announce position, urges its people to take action

Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic on Clayton Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Arawa are sending a strong message to their people – and everyone in its rohe – to act now and protect each other by getting the Covid-19 vaccination.

The iwi today collectively agreed and formally announced their position on the Covid-19 vaccination.

Te Arawa kaumatua Sir Toby Curtis said the latest outbreak had revealed how delicate Aotearoa's current defence was, with Māori particularly vulnerable to the virus.

"Māori are at least 50 per cent more likely to die from Covid-19 than Pakeha and are 2.5 times more likely to need hospitalisation. Only one in five Māori 12 years and over have had two doses of the Covid vaccine, compared to one in three in the general population.

"If you are 12 years or more, we are asking you to book your Covid-19 vaccine today," Curtis said.

"We have seen evidence from around the world – and Aotearoa – that the vaccine protects people from the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation and death due to Covid-19.

"Studies continue to prove what we already know - broad community-wide vaccination of all eligible people is critical to helping protect people from both infection and severe illness from Covid-19.



"In short, the vaccine is working to save lives. We do not want to revisit the decimation of the Spanish Flu on our people and our whakapapa. If whānau get vaccinated now, they will help to save lives."

Te Runanga o Ngāti Pikiao GP and member of Te Roopu Hauora o Te Arawa, Dr Grace Malcolm said the effects of the virus outweighed the risk of any possible vaccine side effects.

"No corners were cut in terms of the safety and scrutiny of the vaccine, which has been Medsafe approved, just like every other vaccination in our country."

Te Arawa stood by its commitment to ensuring people are informed about the Covid-19 pandemic, and reinforced that now was the time to act.

"We as Māori are particularly vulnerable so it's imperative that we take action now to protect ourselves and our whānau while the threat of the virus remains close," Grace said.

"One day the virus may enter our community. If it does, we need to be confident we have taken every possible action to safeguard our people. We can achieve that by encouraging and facilitating as many people as possible to vaccinate."

A Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic will be held again on September 26 and 27, at 33 Clayton Rd (the old Foodstuffs site), to make it even easier for whānau to get vaccinated.

"It is as simple as driving in, registering, receiving your vaccination, resting for 15 minutes and then literally driving out. We've had amazing feedback from the clinic last week – there is music, there is dancing, there is laughter – and whānau loved it," Grace said.

Whānau can make a booking at the drive-through clinic now on 0800 28 29 26 and quote "Te Arawa" or at https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/ with the access code BHTKHZZY6E.

Grace said you didn't need a booking to come to the drive-through clinic – people can just drive or walk on up and we will register them on the spot.