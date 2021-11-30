Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Taupō Superloo, pools, libraries among facilities to bar unvaccinated people

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Swimming pools, libraries and the Superloo are among Taupō public facilities unvaccinated people will not be able to use in two weeks.

The Taupō District Council has announced it will introduce vaccine requirements for people aged 12 years and over at most of its facilities and venues from December 15.

The Taupō district, along with Rotorua Lakes, will enter the new traffic light system on Friday at red - the strictest setting. Rotorua Lakes Council has not announced how it will manage access to its public facilities.

According to the Government Covid-19 website, at red and orange, public facilities such as libraries, public galleries, museums, zoos, swimming pools and recreation centres can open.

The capacity limit is based on how many people - not including workers - can occupy the space if each person was 1 metre apart. People must scan in and wear face coverings but do not have to stay 1m apart.

The website says "public facilities may operate with My Vaccine Pass requirements".

Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green said a Vaccine Pass would be required to enter all council facilities and venues except customer service centres, council chambers, landfill and transfer stations.

Passes will be required at swimming pools, libraries, museum, Great Lake Centre, Taupō Events Centre, Owen Delany Park Stadium and the number one pitch, Superloo and council offices with public access.

The council was allowing a "slightly longer transition period for people to get vaccinated". The date would also coincide with Auckland's border reopening on December 15.

"Putting this requirement in place not only ensures the safety of our staff, our customers and the wider community, but also means we can maintain our levels of service to the best of our ability, at any traffic light level," Green said.

Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green. Photo / Supplied

"We understand that this may impact on some members of our community, but as a local government organisation, I believe we need to lead the way and encourage as many of our community to get vaccinated as we move from the elimination strategy to the protection framework," he said.

He said that after consultation with staff, the council would require all workers at its facilities to have had their first vaccination by December 15.

"We will work closely with affected staff to support them through these changes. I am absolutely committed to keeping everyone safe at their place of work."

The council also confirmed the New Year's Eve event and fireworks display will not go ahead because of the red setting and in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

A My Vaccine Pass will be required to enter many public facilities in Taupō from December 15. Photo / Bevan Conley

Auckland Council also decided on Tuesday it would bar unvaccinated people from council-staffed services and facilities under the traffic light system.

Vaccination passes will be needed until at least January 17 next year.

Mayor Phil Goff said the decision will help keep the council's staff and customers safe and has his support.

He said research has shown the risk of infection between two unvaccinated people is 20-fold higher than between two vaccinated people.

Those without vaccination passes will still be able to access council services, but these would be delivered "in a different way".

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council, which will move to orange from Friday, has elected not to require vaccine passes for access to its public facilities.