Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Fun things to do in Rotorua in level 3 this weekend

Move to level 3 includes fear of another MIQ in Rotorua. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Informal golf, an obstacle course through the house, a virtual relay or bubble yoga at your nearest park.

These are just a few alert level 3-friendly ideas to entertain the family this weekend - but they come with a reminder to stay safe and local.

Golf is one recreational activity back under level 3 with restrictions.

A family stretching their legs with a walk at Springfield Golf Course. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lakeview Golf and Country Club pro shop owner Josh Edwards said it was open for members only. They could contact the pro shop to book a tee time, which some had done.

"However, I've found that a lot of people do golf as a way of socialising, so with all the restrictions at the moment, it's not been so busy.

"We get a lot of families come up - dad might play and bring the wife and kids along for a few golf shots."

Bay of Plenty Golf chief executive Chris McAlpine said some players had been on the greens, but with the clubs closed, no flags going up, and only solo players or small bubble groups allowed, it was quite informal and not as busy as normal.

He said some smaller clubs hadn't opened in level 3 because they didn't have staff available to supervise golfers.

Walkers and dog owners had been taking advantage of the lack of golfers.

He said at the Tauranga Golf Club course near his place there would have been 300 to 400 people using the course to exercise every day.

Alert level 3 has some golf enthusiasts getting back on Springfield Golf Course. Photo / Andrew Warner

Sport Bay of Plenty communications team leader Danen Jones said this was a time where a little bit of imagination could go a long way.

"Why not try and create a fun family obstacle course around the house and see who can complete it the fastest?

"Or set up a sports challenge such as trying to bounce a ball into a bucket on the other side of the yard?

"It's also a great time to get out on the bike or go for a walk and explore the local neighbourhood. You never know what fun, new trails you'll discover when you take the time."

She also suggested checking out some great online resources for children

"Last year our tamariki team put together a series of video activity challenges that kids could also complete at home, such as rolling, hopping or striking."

People out and about in level 3 Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Jones said the disruptions and confines of lockdown could be hard, being active could help people get through tough times.

"For many people who are working from home, a simple walk around the block can be a really important mental break during the day.

"And if you have kids, don't be afraid to get out and play together. We're never too old to have a bit of fun."

Rotorua Lakes Council sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley said it was important to prioritise some type of recreation during lockdowns.

"It helps to reduce stress and anxiety that can be a challenge for some families.

He said police had reported residents had mostly been good at sticking to alert level rules.



"It's great to see our community doing their part to keep Aotearoa safe."

He said during level 4, Whakarewarewa Forest was a bit of a challenge with keen bikers wanting to continue accessing trails.

However, after a few reminders and taking an educational approach, most people understood the need to keep it safe and local.

"People should only be travelling to the closest park or reserve for exercise, not to their favourite one."

People out and about in level 3 Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

During level 3, playgrounds and public facilities, including toilets, remain closed.

He said there were lots of other activities people could do at their local park, within their bubbles and with equipment from their own home, such as kicking a ball around, backyard cricket, skipping, frisbee, yoga and games like I spy.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said alert level restrictions were in place for everyone's safety, and now was not the time to lose sight of that and jeopardise efforts so far.

He said people should be staying home unless they had a reason to travel, such as accessing permitted services or exercising.

Police will be at popular recreational spots reminding people of the restrictions.

Motorists should also expect to be stopped and asked about the nature of their travel.

Anyone going long distances to mountain bike trails or beaches can expect to be turned around.

Mountain biking is permitted at level 3, but riders need to stick to easy trails they're familiar with - it's not the time for newbies.

"Should you run into trouble with weather or injury and require help, you immediately put others at risk," McGregor said.

Fun, active recreation ideas

• An obstacle course around the house or backyard

• Backyard camping

• Home bubble Olympics

• Check out Conservation Week activity ideas at www.doc.govt.nz

• Decide on a distance and have a virtual relay competition with other bubbles