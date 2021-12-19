Covid 19 coronavirus 90% Project: Almost 300 vaccinated at Vax Vegas free concert in Rotorua

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Almost 300 people were vaccinated at a "nothing but positive" free concert in Rotorua this weekend.

The Rangatahi-led campaign Vax Vegas and Saturday's star-studded concert aimed to help the Lakes District Health Board reach its 90 per cent vaccination goal.

The line-up for the event included local singer Krissy Knap and Tauranga-based Ria Hall.

Annie Crummer, Anika Moa, Kings, Hands off, Hannah Fang, Luke Whaanga, Che Fu and The Kratez also performed at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre.

Vax Vegas organiser Jo Keefe said the event was "nothing but positive" with a range of demographics turning up to get the jab.

There was a "steady flow" of different ages and nationalities coming through the doors from when the event kicked off at 10am.

"People didn't know what to expect," she said.

Violinist Hannah Fang was one of the artists who played at the Vax Vegas free concert at the weekend. Photo / Quinn Phelan

"The energy was really good and positive and the music appealed to all ages."

As of December 19, the Lakes District Health Board was 86 per cent fully vaccinated. First doses had been administered to 91 per cent of the population.

She said many wanted to stay on at the event but were unable due to time limits and the venue capacity of 100 people.

"It is so different. No one had done this before and the young people loved it."

And despite Vax Vegas having a target of administering 1000 vaccines at the concert, Keefe said the people were still pleased with the result.

She reiterated the importance of creating a positive environment and taking the time to talk with those showing hesitancy about the vaccine.

"We had a lot of people turn up to our clinics that were on the fence or hard against it, and after being informed by the medical staff they got vaxxed on the day," she said.

"It is just about taking the time to talk to people."

Messaging needed to be informative so individuals could make up their own minds, she said.

And she put the success of the Vax Vegas events down to creating a positive atmosphere.

"It was about creating an environment and an experience so if people were worried it put them at ease rather than a clinical environment," she said.

"If you create an environment people want to come to, that makes a big difference."

Concert-goers were treated to free paua pies, burgers and real fruit ice creams and had the chance to win prizes such as iPhones, big-screen TVs and tourism vouchers.

There were 55 new Covid-19 cases in the community yesterday with three in the Bay of Plenty.

It was also announced by the Ministry of Health on Sunday that eight million vaccine doses - including first doses, second doses, boosters as well as third doses intended for those that are immune-compromised - had been administered.

The figure was made up of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Ninety-four per cent of all eligible New Zealanders had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 90 per cent were fully vaccinated.