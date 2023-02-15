The Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards get underway with a launch function next Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Businesses are being encouraged to think about how a Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Award could raise their profile, ahead of the awards’ launch function next week.

The awards have been running for around 30 years, said Di Christie, convenor for the Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards.

“They’re the business awards of the year.”

Held biannually, the awards last took place in 2021 - and virtually, due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

This year, though, they’re back with a bang, with a very special event planned for August to unveil and celebrate the winners.

“It’s a grand, glitzy, glamorous event.”

The launch event is sponsored by Cheal and will be held on February 23 at the Suncourt Hotel. There will be a prize of a night’s accommodation, dinner and breakfast at Huka Lodge up for grabs for early bird registrations of interest.

The Taupō & Tūrangi Herald is also a sponsor, providing advertising and information on the various events and workshops that make up the awards.

Christie said the awards organisers are mindful of the impact of Covid-19 on businesses over the last few years, and have made some changes to help make the entry process smoother.

“People have been working in their business, not on their business, because of Covid-19.”

Anyone can nominate a business this year, whether they are a sole proprietor, partnership, educational institution or not-for-profit.

Other business formats are also encouraged to enter, as long as they are based and trading in the Taupō district.

Employees or business users can also nominate a business, which will then be contacted to kickstart the application process.

Entries will open on February 24, with businesses given up to three months to enter. This has been extended from five weeks previously, to give more time for submissions.

There are many reasons that a business should consider submitting for an award, Christie said.

These included an opportunity to share their story and raise their profile, as well as a chance to benchmark their business and expand opportunities.

It’s also free to enter, which is not the case for all local business awards in New Zealand.

The winners in 2021 included a range of well-known businesses, including Taupō DeBretts and Landmark Homes.

Big Brown Paws Doggie Daycare and Grooming took the Vine Eatery and Bar Small/Medium Business award at the last gala.

Owner Alicia Davis said that applying for the award was hugely worthwhile.

“[Winning] has given me confidence [as] a businesswoman and I’ve gained a lot of skills and knowledge.

“I would say everyone should give it a go.

“It doesn’t cost anything and it’s a great way to update your business plan, or make one if you don’t already have one.”

Businesses are asked to RSVP to admin@taupochamber.co.nz for the February 23 event, which takes place from 5.30-7pm.