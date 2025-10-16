Jack Willson, of Cambridge, died in a motocross crash in Taupō in 2023 when he was 10. Photo / Supplied
The spotlight will go on children’s motocross riding in New Zealand as a coroner considers whether four similar deaths will be examined in a joint inquest.
The second part of an inquest into the death of 10-year-old motocross rider Jack Willson in Taupō was to be heard this week, butit has been put on hold because three more young people have since died in similar circumstances.
Coroner Ian Telford described the deaths as a “dreadful situation” and has asked for a joint inquest to be considered to give more weight to recommendations to prevent further deaths.
Jack, from Cambridge, died in a crash while racing at the Digger McEwen Motocross Park in Taupō on April 30, 2023.
The first part of the coroner’s inquest into his death was in February and the second part would deal with the prevention of similar crashes.
Jack’s father, John Willson, a trained first responder and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand officer, said in his evidence in February he did not blame anyone for his son’s death, but believed the accident happened because of a change in the design of the track.
He said the change allowed the riders to take a corner more quickly than previously.
In anticipation of taking the corner more quickly, Jack, a Pukekohe Motorcycle Club representative, took a “whoops” bump leading up to the corner too fast.
Willson said his son lost his centre of balance, his feet came off the pegs and he went into a “superman” position, holding on to the handles with his legs out. Jack “hit the throttle” and the acceleration drove him into the ground head-first, causing his fatal injuries.
Call for a joint inquest
Telford held a case management conference on Thursday to hear views from Jack’s family and Motocross New Zealand on a potential joint inquest.
All were in favour of that approach.
Telford said he had become the responsible coroner for another three young people who had died in “broadly similar circumstances” to Jack.
“This has, of course, changed the situation we all find ourselves in profoundly,” Telford said.
He said a joint inquest could lead to more “consolidated and cogent” recommendations.
“This collectively is a dreadful situation … we are looking at the deaths of four children and I think we are united in a desire to do the very best we can to make the most good out of this situation as is possible.”
Telford said the deaths of the other children were relatively new and some of those families were not yet aware there would be a coroner’s process.
He said he would therefore not publicly name the other cases to allow time for the coronial office to contact those families.
Jack’s family’s views
John Willson said their family was supportive of a joint inquest to ensure a stronger outcome but reminded the coroner the long delays took an emotional toll on them.