Conservation: Lynmore Primary School students give back to Canopy Tours

Room 2 presenting their donation to Rotorua Canopy Tours. Photo / Supplied

Lynmore Primary School pupils were excited and ecstatic to present a donation raised through hard work to a local cause.

The school's Room 2 pupils presented $700 to Rotorua Canopy Tours at the school on Tuesday morning. The pupils held a bake sale to raise the money.

Teacher Nikki Filipo said the class had been studying power, including the power of potential, and ended up going down the road of the environment.

The class had been looking at the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals and also visited Canopy Tours.

"The kids took on board all the conservation talk and decided they wanted to give back to Canopy Tours."

She said the pupils were ecstatic over how much they had raised.

"They were so happy to be able to give back, it was such a worthwhile cause."

Lynmore Primary School pupils enjoying the visit to Rotorua Canopy Tours. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said it was "cool and humbling" to get the donation from the pupils.

He says it is great to see that the work Canopy Tours does is reaching into people's lives and inspiring them.

"These kids are amazing. They had a cloth bag full of coins and notes, and had arranged a speech and presentation.

"It was the sweetest thing."

Paul says the donation will be put straight into the Tour's conservation trust, and will go towards paying for updated lures for possum traps.

"I think Lynmore School is a great example of work schools are doing for conservation.

"I know it's happening at a lot of other schools - igniting the passion and the kids driving things to make a difference."