A Tina Turner tribute show is performing in Taupo on October 20. Photo / Jon Van Grinsven

She will always be simply the best.

The Tina Turner tribute show Simply the Best is touring New Zealand, and performing in Taupō in October. The Taupō & Tūrangi Herald has three double-pass giveaways to the concert.

Promoter Showtime says the iconic hits of Tina Turner will be front and centre of the performance.

Caroline Borole from South Africa is the lead vocalist playing Tina Turner in the NZ tribute tour Simply The Best. Photo / Jon Van Grinsven

This will be the stage show's first tour back to New Zealand after its national tour was interrupted by the eruption of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The 2022 tour will visit 20 venues between Kerikeri and Christchurch during just 32 days.

Lead vocalist Caroline Borole says she is "beyond excited" to be returning to New Zealand. Caroline is a TV and theatre star in her home country of South Africa, features as a vocal coach on South African Idol, and stars as Effie in the musical Dreamgirls.

"We can't wait to bring the Tina vibes back to New Zealand. There'll be big Tina energy, lots of dancing, and all the big, beautiful, powerful songs that Tina is known for. We are ready and raring to go."

Caroline's powerful, raspy voice and thrilling stage presence are mesmerising in this high-energy tribute.

Showtime says Tina Turner: Simply the Best is a full-scale production, produced by the team behind hit show Queen: It's a Kinda Magic.

"Audiences will be singing and dancing to all the rock and soul hits that made Tina one of the 20th century's biggest names in music."

The show will include hit songs The Best, What's Love Got to Do With It, River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, Private Dancer, We Don't Need Another Hero and many more.

The Details

What: Tina Turner: Simply the Best tribute show

When: Thursday, October 20, starts at 8pm

Where: Great Lake Centre

Tickets: Went on sale on Monday, buy online at Ticketek

More Info: see Facebook @TinaTurnerSTB

Win: a double pass to the show by emailing your entry to news@taupoturangiherald.co.nz before 9am on Monday, September 19